Osun Govt Enrolls Over 1,000 Inmates In Health Insurance Scheme

The Osun State Government has enrolled over 1,100 inmates in correctional centres across the state into the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS), as part of efforts to make healthcare accessible to all residents.

Executive Secretary of the Osun Health Insurance Agency (OSHIA), Dr. Rasaq Akintunde Akindele, disclosed this during a press briefing in Osogbo on Tuesday, describing the initiative as part of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s drive to make healthcare a fundamental right.

“This fulfills the governor’s promise to prioritise healthcare regardless of the state’s financial position,” Akindele said. “Inmates are also residents of Osun, and after serving their terms, they will be reintegrated into society. Their health is therefore the government’s concern.”

The inclusion of inmates followed an appeal by the State Controller of Corrections, Olalekan Rotimi Oluwadele. Akindele stressed that the gesture was driven by compassion and openness to partnerships with federal and international agencies for residents’ welfare.

This initiative adds to other welfare measures, including the free inclusion of over 26,000 pensioners in OHIS, enrollment of persons with disabilities who also received assistive devices and eye screenings for about 450,000 pupils, with thousands receiving glasses, medication, or surgeries at no cost.

Akindele said enrolling inmates demonstrated the government’s belief that “healthcare is not a privilege, but a right for every resident of Osun, regardless of status.” He urged inmates to reciprocate by adhering to correctional rules and preparing for reintegration into society with “healthy and sound minds.”