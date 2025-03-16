Osun Govt Clears Air On 2025 N159bn Infra Plan

Share

Osun State Government has clarified that the infra expenditure of one hundred and fifty-nine billion naira (159bn) recently unveiled by Governor Ademola Adeleke covers more projects not listed in the Governor’s speech because they are not mega-infra projects.

Those projects not listed according to the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, include bridges, neighborhood town roads, ongoing intervention in the water sector and projects within the health sector beyond primary health care centres.

While the major projects listed by the Governor are around One Hundred and eleven billion naira plus, the projects listed under the general infrastructure sector are around forty-eight billion Naira.

He noted that there is no crisis of computation or any budgetary manipulation.

Also, he added that the Governor concentrated on reading out only the key projects, leaving out projects under the general category to save time.

The full breakdown of the infra plan is, however, available at the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

Members of the public who are interested in the breakdown have been advised to reach out to the ministry at the state secretariat.

