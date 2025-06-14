Osun Govt Celebrates, Says A’court Ruling Final Nail On LG Crisis

Share

The Osun State Govern-ment has reacted to Friday’s ruling of the Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, the Ondo State cap-ital describing it as a final nail in the coffin of those fomenting crisis in the state through the crisis.

Addressing journalists shortly after the verdict was delivered, the State Com-missioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, said the judgment was a victory for democracy and a relief for peace-loving residents who had been dragged into “needless political confu-sion.”

Alimi said, “The court has reaffirmed what we have been saying all along, that the local government election held in October 2022 was null and void. Those chairmen were not elected properly. Their sack stands, and the court has spoken again loud and clear.”

According to him, the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to revisit the matter was “dead on arrival,” as the court found that the party failed to meet basic conditions for relisting its dismissed case. The appel-late court also berated the APC’s counsel, Muideen Adeoye, accusing him of dishonesty.

Alimi accused the Min-ister for Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and the All Pro-gressives Congress (APC) of deliberately plunging the state into a constitution-al crisis by organising what he described as a sham elec-tion that violated multiple sections of the Electoral Act and the Nigerian Constitu-tion.

“Because of that illegal-ity, many people suffered. The peace Osun is known for was disturbed. Lives were lost. Properties were destroyed. All for nothing,” he lamented.

The commissioner said it was shameful that despite repeated court decisions, APC leaders still misled the public into thinking the sacked chairmen had been reinstated. He demanded that Oyetola and the Osun APC publicly apologise to the people.

“We were pushed into unnecessary political cha-os. The people of Osun didn’t deserve that waha-la. Let them apologize for the confusion and hardship they caused,” Alimi said.

Quoting the judgment of the Federal High Court which was reaffirmed by the Court of Appeal, Alimi stressed that the October 15, 2022 local government election was declared:

“Unconstitutional, in-valid, null and void for vi-olation of the constitution and breach of sections 28, 29, 32, 98 and 150 of the Electoral Act, 2022,”

“All persons occupying offices in the LG councils by virtue of that election are accordingly sacked.”

He praised the judiciary for standing firm in the face of political pressure and hailed the verdict as a reset button for the state’s local government system.

“The time of confusion is over. The rule of law has prevailed. Osun people can now move forward with-out the ghost of that illegal election haunting our coun-cils,” he added.

