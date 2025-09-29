Osun Govt Calls For Partnerships To Boost Youth Employment

The Osun State Government has called on stakeholders across various sectors to collaborate in creating opportunities and innovative solutions aimed at reducing unemployment, particularly among the youth.

The appeal was made during a stakeholders’ dialogue organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs in Osogbo, the state capital.

Speaking at the event, which brought together government officials, civil society advocates, youth leaders, and entrepreneurs from across the state, the Commissioner for Youth Affairs, Olagunju Moshood Olalekan, stressed the need for collective action in creating sustainable job opportunities.

Olalekan reaffirmed the Adeleke administration’s commitment to youth development and women empowerment.

He noted that the doors of the Ministry remain open to young people with innovative ideas, adding that no appointment is required to engage with the Ministry on youth-related matters.

He encouraged youths to freely bring forward their ideas, assuring them that the government would work on every viable suggestion.

He also commended the participants for their strong turnout and support, describing their presence as a demonstration of shared commitment to youth empowerment.

Also speaking at the dialogue, the Special Assistant to the Governor on State Affairs, Hon. Aare Abdumajeed Oladimeji Oyeniyi, explained that the initiative aims to provide young people with a platform to showcase their potential, share ideas, and promote locally made products.

“Not everyone can be given a political appointment. That is why we are charging our youths to learn from those who have become successful in their various fields. Our goal is to share ideas, showcase potentials, and encourage Osun-made products. To participate, we set a simple criterion: you must already be a CEO or actively leading a venture,” Oyeniyi stated.

Chairman of the planning committee and Technical Adviser to the Commissioner for Youth Affairs, Comrade Moses Adewuyi, noted that the programme drew youth stakeholders from all 30 local government areas. He added that a communiqué capturing key resolutions and recommendations would be presented to Governor Ademola Adeleke.

One of the participants, Mr. Onitiju Kehinde, a polio survivor and disability community leader from Ife Central Local Government, described his selection through an open process as a departure from the usual politically influenced approach.

Also speaking, Mrs. Ishola Modupe Olanrewaju, CEO of Oroki Foods, said despite holding a PhD, she is proud to run a thriving pap (ogi) production business that empowers others. She urged the government to support local producers through contracts, stressing that “we have the capacity to meet demands and create jobs.”