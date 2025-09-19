Osun Govt Bans Annual Textbook, Graduation Ceremonies In Nursery Schools

Osun State Government has issued a new directive on textbook usage in faith-based and private schools, mandating strict compliance with the approved list of textbooks.

According to the directive from the Osun State Ministry of Education, graduation ceremonies are now restricted to only Primary Six pupils and Senior Secondary School Three (SSS3) students.

In a statement issued on September 19, 2025, and signed by the Permanent Secretary, M.A.K. Jimoh, the ministry stated that each approved textbook must be used for a minimum of three years.

According to the Statement “To promote stability and consistency in education, proprietors of faith based and private schools are required to adhere to the approved list of textbooks.

“These textbooks are designed to be used for a period of three years, allowing children (pupils and students) to use the textbook of their sibling for three consecutive years.

“In addition, the use of a workbook inside the textbook should stop henceforth to ensure that the textbook is not only for a session.

“All schools are expected to comply strictly with this directive. Monitoring teams will conduct random checks, and any school found violating this policy will face appropriate disciplinary measures, including fines or suspension of registration.

“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Education that the practice of organising elaborate graduation ceremonies for Nursery and Kindergarten pupils has become increasingly common.

“Consequently, graduation ceremonies and parties are only permitted for Primary 6 graduating pupils and Senior Secondary School (SSS) 3 students.