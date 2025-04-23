Osun Govt Backs Safety Culture As ISPON Inaugurates State Branch

Share

The Osun State Government has reiterated its commitment to promoting a culture of safety and environmental health, as the state officially inaugurated its branch of the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON) on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Speaking at the event held at the Oasis Events and Conference Centre, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Sanitation, Tunde Balogun, emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration between the government and safety professionals to reduce avoidable hazards and ensure public well-being.

“This is a bold step toward ensuring safety standards are upheld in Osun. Under Governor Ademola Adeleke’s leadership, we prioritize health, safety, and environmental well-being,” Balogun stated.

“With this ISPON branch, safety professionals no longer have to travel outside the state for training. Let us make safety a way of life, not just a regulation.”

He assured the newly inaugurated ISPON branch of the government’s full support in its policy advocacy, awareness campaigns, and capacity-building initiatives.

In his keynote address, Stephen L. A. Udezi, National President of ISPON, called on the state government to establish a dedicated Safety Commission to enhance emergency preparedness and safety infrastructure across Osun’s Local Government Areas.

“A Safety Commission will empower us to implement emergency structures statewide, including fire trucks, ambulances, and trained responders,” Udezi said.

He announced that ISPON will soon begin a nationwide revalidation of safety officers and urged companies to ensure their compliance.

“We’ll write to companies requesting their safety officers for registration. Enforcement and consequence management will follow,” he warned, lamenting Nigeria’s traditionally reactive approach to emergencies. “Accidents are unplanned, but our response shouldn’t be. Emergency preparedness must be institutionalized.”

Mr. Oyedele Wole, Coordinator of the ISPON Osun Inauguration Committee, underscored the universal relevance of occupational safety, stating that it applies to all, including artisans, civil servants, and corporate workers.

“Our goal is to promote health, safety, and environmental (HSE) practices that increase life expectancy, boost GDP, and improve quality of life,” he said.

“With ISPON’s presence now in Osun, local professionals have better access to training and professional development.”

Seventeen new members were inducted into ISPON during the event, including Aderinto Ibrahim, Ajayeoba Abiola, Adenike Adewumi, and Marvin Monye, among others.

The ceremony also featured the swearing-in of state executives and the presentation of awards.

Dignitaries from across the South-West attended the event, including Mrs. Ibironke Ajayi, Fellow of the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (FISPN) and South-West representative on the ISPON board, who commended the state for its forward-thinking approach to safety and public health.

Share