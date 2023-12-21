Osun Govt Arrests Violators For Dumping Refuse On Roadside In Osogbo

A number of individuals have been arrested by the Osun State Government for allegedly violating the environmental laws of the state, especially in haphazard dumping of refuse on major roads and highways in the state capital, Osogbo, and other towns.

Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Mayowa Adejoorin who made this known in Osogbo, added that the violators were apprehended very early in the morning.

Adejoorin further explained that officers from the Ministry of Environment and Osun Waste Management Agency effected the arrests when they mounted an early morning surveillance in many of the the areas where residents and even non residents of the state have formed the habit of indiscriminately dumping heap of refuse and other waste items.

The Commissioner maintained that ,the Ministry of Environment under his purview, will not relent at ensuring sanity throughout the state ,stressing that, no violator or group of violators caught or found would be spared from being prosecuted in line with the environmental laws of the state.

He, therefore, called on members of the public to stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse.