November 19, 2024
Osun Govt Approves N75,000 As New Minimum Wage

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday approved payment of N75,000.00 as a new minimum wage for workers in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued and signed by the state NLC Chairman, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

According to the statement, “The Organised Labour in Osun State and State Government after exhaustive deliberations have decided on N75,000.00 as the new minimum wage in Osun State”

Details later….

