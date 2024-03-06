Osun Govt Approves Appointment Of Oyelakin As Aare Of Iree

Osun State Government has approved the appointment of Prince Muritala Oyelakin as the new Aare of Iree in Boripe North Local Council Development Area of Osun State.

New Telegraph reports that Oyelakin is from the Oyekun ruling house of Iree town.

According to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo, Oyelakin’s appointment was approved at the State Executive Council presided over by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He said the approval came to the fore on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the end of the Osun State Executive Council meeting, held at the Governor’s Office.

It will be recalled that the stool of the Aare of Iree became vacant sequel to the Osun State Government’s White Paper Report that nullified all the previous actions of the appointed warrant Kingmakers and confirmed the statutory rights of the Iree kingmakers.

“His Excellency, Governor Adeleke and members of the Osun State Executive Council, accordingly, have congratulated the new Oba-elect, Prince Muritala Oyelakin on his appointment.

“The Council prays that his reign will usher in peace, growth and development for the Iree community, its environs and Osun State at large.”