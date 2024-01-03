Osun Govt Approves Appointment Of 6 New Traditional Rulers

Osun State Government on Wednesday approved the appointment of six new traditional rulers in the state.

The State government, according to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, gave the approval on Wednesday, at its first Executive Council meeting, held in Osogbo.

All the appointments take immediate effect.

While congratulating and wishing the newly appointed traditional rulers success and peaceful reign in their respective domains, the statement urged all the subjects in their respective communities to give the newly appointed traditional rulers the best support and cooperation they deserve.

The newly appointed traditional rulers approved by the Council include; Prince Haastrup Adeola Ojo as Aloro of Iloro-Ijesha in Atakunmosa East Local Government; Prince Mark Adeniyi Ajewole as Onise of Ise-Ijesa also in Atakunmosa East Local Government; Prince Adekunle Waheed Babatunde as Elende of Eko Ende in Ifelodun North Local Council Development Area;

Other appointed Obas are Prince Sulaimon Adebayo Olalekan as Olu of Alajue in Ede East Local Council Development Area; Prince Badmos Rafiu Omotoso as Alagbeye of Agbeye in Odo Otin South Local Council Development Area; and Prince Johnson Oyewale Ajiboye as Olola of Ola in Ejigbo West Local Council Development Area of Osun state.

The Council meeting also approved the elevation of 11 more traditional rulers in Osun state to a Part II (Recognised) Status of the Chief Law, Cap 25, Laws of Osun state, 2002.

The newly elevated Obas include Olu Ilu Oba Oyeyemi Town in Egbedore Local Government; Alayetoro of Ayetoro Ijesa, Onikajola of Kajola Bowaje-Ijesa, Olorogoji of Orogoji-Ijesa, in Atakunmosa East Local Government; Onimelu of Ifemelu -Ifewara; Alarunde of Arunde Ifewara; Esemo of Iyemogun ( Atakumosa West Local Government); Olosuntedo of Osuntedo( Ejigbo Local Government); Olu of Araromi-Owu; Olu of Akiriboto-Isale(Ayedaade Local Government; and Onijimo of Ijimo-Ijesha.

The Council however stepped down consideration of the Koka kingship stool, directing investigation and correction of the alleged abnormality and irregularity in the selection process.