Osun Gov To Present Proposed 2025 Budget Wednesday

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, will on Wednesday present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the state House of Assembly.

Adeleke, in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Olamide Tiamiyu, will present the budget estimate to the lawmakers at an event scheduled to take place at the House of Assembly Complex, Osogbo.

According to him, the governor’s intention to unveil the budget was officially communicated in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun.

“This presentation aligns with constitutional requirements, ensuring that the draft budget is submitted for legislative scrutiny and approval.

“This year’s budget proposal follows a series of Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum Meetings held across the state, where valuable insights and suggestions from residents have been gathered to inform the budgetary process.

“Guests and members of the public are invited to take their seats by 9:00 AM, as the governor outlines his vision for the state’s financial priorities in the coming year.”

