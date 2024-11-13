Osun Gov To Present 2025 Budget To Assembly Today

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, will today present the state’s 2025 Appropriation Bill to the House of Assembly.

Governor Adeleke in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Olamide Tiamiyu, will present the budget estimate to the lawmakers at an event scheduled to take place at the House of Assembly Complex, Osogbo.

According to him, the governor’s intention to unveil the budget was officially communicated in a letter addressed to the speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun earlier.

“This presentation aligns with constitutional requirements, ensuring that the draft budget is submitted for legislative scrutiny and approval.”

“This year’s budget proposal follows a series of Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum Meetings held across the state.”

