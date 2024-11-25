Osun Gov Tasks Monarchs On Peace, Stability In Communities

Share

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has tasked traditional rulers to maintain peace and stability in their domains.

Adeleke made the plea while presenting staff of office and instruments of appointment to Oluworu of Woru Olamese, Oba Yekeen Olatunde Olaniyan, at the event held at the palace of the monarch.

In his speech, Adeleke said the restoration of the Oba to Part II (Recognised) status went through due process which made all the stakeholders happy.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Dosu Babatunde, urged the people of Woru to cooperate with their new monarch just as he reiterated his commitment to ensuring the peaceful co-existence among the people in all communities of Osun State.

In his speech at the event, a former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, said the elevation of the monarch will bring rapid development to the community.

