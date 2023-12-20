Osun Gov Approves N1.6bn Bond Certificates For State Retirees

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday approved the release and distribution of bond certificates to retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The Permanent Secretary, Local Government Staff Pension Bureau, Ibrahim Akibu disclosed this in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to the statement, the worth of the distribution of bond certificates is one billion, six hundred and twenty-five million, three hundred and thirty-two thousand, eight hundred and thirty-five naira, and seventy-five kobo (N1,625,332,835:75).

He said, “The beneficiaries cut across the primary schools and local government among others. The total beneficiaries are 346: Primary school teachers, and 182 beneficiaries. Local government, 164 beneficiaries.”

According to Akibu, the state government’s dedication to the well-being of its employees both inside and outside of the workplace is demonstrated by the issuance of the bond certificates.

“This is another phase in fulfillment of Governor Adeleke’s open resolve to clear backlogs of salaries, pension, and emoluments issues within the public service.”

Akibu also said that the presentation ceremony will hold at the Local Government Service Commission building, Abere on Thursday, December 21, 2023.