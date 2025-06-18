Osun Gets New Police Commissioner

Share

The Osun State Police Command has announced the resumption of Ibrahim Gotan as the new Commissioner of Police.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, said in a statement on Wednesday that Mr Gotan is taking over from CP Mohammed Abba, who recently retired from the force.

Mr. Ojelabi stated that Mr. Gotan graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, where he earned a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Sociology.

“He was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in May 1992 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (Cadet ASP).

“He has served both locally and internationally in various capacities. He served in Borno State as PA to the CP, DIG Waheed Kazeem (rtd), as Unit Commander, Ogoni Land, in the heat of the region’s crisis.

“He was Second in Command, 4PMF Ibadan, DPO in various divisions, Second in Command, OPS Taraba State, Nigeria Formed Police Unit (NFPU).

“He was a Commander in Liberia on two occasions due to his outstanding performance, among others ,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the commissioner attended many professional courses within and outside the country and he is married with children.

