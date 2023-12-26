Osun First Lady Visits Orphanage, Donates Cash, Food Items

In the spirit of Christmas celebration, the wife of Osun State Governor, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke on December 17, 2023, paid a visit to *The Lord’s Heritage Orphanage Home in Oke Gada, Ede.

She used the opportunity to interface with the physically challenged and orphans. The Governor’s wife also made cash donations and presented gift items.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by her media aide, Nwaru Caroline Oluchi.

According to the statement, “The visit marks her commitment in extending love and kindness to those who often find themselves in difficult circumstances and as an essence of collective belief that every child, especially those of physically challenged deserves love, generosity and care as integral members of our society.

“Erelu Ngozi Adeleke presented gifts, and financial Donations alongside essential consumables. It was a moment of Joy for the Children as they all engaged in a dining experience and shared memorable moments together with those who take care of them.

“It is important to know that these children despite their circumstances, contribute to the rich tapestry of our society and also merit the same love and care bestowed upon any other member of society.”

She urged citizens to embrace “the spirit of giving, encouraging the sense of generosity that transcends societal boundaries and to extend a helping hand to those in need.”