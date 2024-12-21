Osun First Lady Urges Parents To Guide Children Against Bad Behaviour

Share

Osun State First Lady, Chief Mrs Titilola Adeleke has charged parents to live up to their responsibilities of raising their children well for the good of society.

Mrs Adeleke said it was the duty of parents to mould the children from the age of six months to ensure they grow to be responsible citizens.

Adeleke gave this charge during a Christmas carol event organised by Olori Abebi-Oba Makama Foundation, a Non-governmental organization, held at the palace of Oba Makama in Kuta, Osun State.

She, however, urged parents to do everything possible to protect their children who are presently on holiday from sexual abuse.

Osun’s first lady who noted that child abuse, especially sexual violations of minors, is very common during holidays urged parents not to allow their kids to go on holidays to places where their safety cannot guaranteed.

Adeleke also emphasized the importance of education for the younger generation, charging the children to face their studies and shun anything capable of affecting their future.

“The children should focus on their studies. Parents must invest in their children’s future by training them to become responsible adults because they are the future of our society,” she stated.

Speaking, the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, called on parents to prioritize the training and nurturing of their children to become vanguards of national development.

In his address, Oba Makama highlighted the critical role parents play in shaping a progressive society.

“Parents should watch over their wards and train them to become vanguards of development rather than allowing them to stray and become catalysts of destruction. Among these children, we don’t know who will emerge as future leaders. Let us nurture them to contribute positively to society,” he said.

The monarch concluded by wishing the children a peaceful and successful festive season.

The founder of the Olori Abebi Oba Makama Foundation, Olori Oluwaseyi Abebi Oyelude Makama, explained that the program was specifically designed to bring joy and happiness to the children. She noted that the ultimate goal of the event was to put smiles on their faces and create lifelong memories.

She also expressed her gratitude to the children and parents who attended the event. Encouraging the children to remain focused and disciplined, she said, “This season is a reminder of hope and unity. Thank you all for coming and making this event memorable.”

The Christmas carol event featured prayers, music, games, and gift presentations, leaving the children with unforgettable memories. It reaffirmed the commitment of the Olori Abebi Oba Makama Foundation to fostering community development and empowering young minds.

