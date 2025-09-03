Osun First Lady Debunks Allegation Of Short-Changing APC Beneficiaries

The Office of the First Lady of Osun State has dismissed as false and misleading an allegation credited to the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader, Mrs. Kudiratu Fakokunde, that Chief (Mrs.) Titilola Adeleke deliberately short-changed APC members in the distribution of the Renewed Hope Initiative Business Grant.

The grant, facilitated by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, is designed to empower grassroots women across the country to strengthen their businesses and support their families.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Osun First Lady, Adeleke Adewale, the office described Fakokunde’s allegation as “unfounded and mischievous,” stressing that the initiative is non-partisan and open to women regardless of political affiliation.

According to the statement, Osun State received 500 slots under the pro – gramme, with 200 specifically allotted to the APC as part of efforts to promote inclusivity and fairness. “This gesture alone demonstrates that the Office of the First Lady of Osun State does not dis – criminate against anyone on account of politics,” it noted.