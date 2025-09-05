Osun Farmers Urge FG To Release LG Funds

Farmers in Osun State have appealed to the Federal Government to release local government allocation funds, stressing that the delay is hindering grassroots development and limiting the state government’s capacity to meet the needs of rural dwellers.

At the inauguration of the Osun State Farmers’ House and distribution of farm inputs to 300 rice farmers in Okebaale, Osogbo yesterday, a farmer, Suleimon Araokanmi, said the agricultural community recognises the state government’s efforts but wants the Federal Government to free up allocations to allow more interventions at the grassroots.

Araokanmi said: “We appreciate what Governor Ademola Adeleke has done for us farmers in every aspect — the tractors and other supports. “But we use this opportunity to beg the Federal Government to release the local government allocation funds, because the governor is not happy. “He has not been sleeping well, he is really worried on behalf of the local people. Our governor wants to work, let him have access to the funds.”