Osun Farmers Protest Alleged Invasion Of Farmlands By Hoodlums

Over 6000 farmers in Ago Owu Farm settlement, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State have called on the State Government to intervene and stop the alleged unlawful act of Onikoyi of Ikoyi, Oba Taofeeq Morenigbade, accused of sending thugs to brutalise local farmers in the Area.

The farmers stormed the Government Secretariat, Abere on Tuesday to protest against the attacks on them by agents of the monarch and some Fulani herdsmen who also invaded their farms.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions such as; Governor Adeleke Save Our Souls from Olukoyi”, Olukoyi Beware of Governor Adeleke wrath”, 1000 Hectiear of Maize/ Cassava Destroyed by Herders” “Ago Owu Farm Settlement is Osun Value”, Olukoyi Vows to Take Over Ago Owu Farm Settlement”, among others

The leader of the group, Mr Adebanji Obenbe, said the farmers were given the land by the State government and are paying taxes and dues to the government annually.

Obenbe, a retired civil servant who said he settled in the farm settlement after his retirement, called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to protect them from the incessant attack and harassment by Oba Morenigbade.

“In Ayedade local government Ago-Owu farm settlement that we all know is under the Ministry of Agriculture, we have issues that are disturbing us and holding the peace of the community. In fact, one person has been killed during this struggle. We are here to call on Governor Adeleke to help us from the torture, attack and harassment by the Onikoyi of Ikoyi

“Onikoyi’s men take guns and cutlass to our farm to cut our crops, they said the Olukoyi asked them to do so. We went to meet the Onikoyi and he said he truly sent them but he didn’t instruct them to cut the crops but he asked them to resell the lands to us.” Obenben explained.

“They have pursued a lot of people from the farm with guns, and we didn’t react because it was the State Government that put us there.”

Obenben said the action of the monarch is a recipe for crisis if not quickly checked by the government.

“The action of the monarch can lead to huge crisis and war within his domain and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the area if not quickly checked by the government. Governor Adeleke should stop Onikoyi from his lawlessness using his royal office to oppress and suppress Ago Owu farmers.”

The farmers also called on the government to help them stop the Fulani herdsmen who invaded their farmlands and damaged their crops.

When contacted, Oba Morenigbade denied the allegations against him. He said the farmers should channel their grievances to the police.

“I don’t know anything about that. I’m currently out of the country. If they have grievances, they should channel it to the police.” He said.