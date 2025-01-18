Osun Family Petitions IG Over Alleged Unlawful Arrest

Share

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has been asked to investigate three officers of the force, Babalola Sarafadeen, Nuhu Davids and Esther (other name not mentioned) from the Force Criminal Investigative Department (FCID) Abuja, for alleged contempt of court and unlawful arrest of some individuals involved in a land dispute in Osun State.

The officers, according to a legal practitioner, Tiamiyu Adegboyega, randomly arrested six members of a family, Akhaji Moronkeji Sikiru, Chief Kazeem Adebunmi, Mr Salawudeen Abdullah, Mr Ibrahim Mutiu, Mr Sanusi Tajudeen, and Mr Adegoke Taiwo, all of Okinni in Egbedore local government area of Osun State, at different locations in December 2024, over a land dispute currently before the court.

Adegboyega in the petition addressed to IGP Egbetokun, claimed that the six individuals on behalf of Madam Sariyu Oyefunke and Madam Awanatu Jenrade who are claimants on the four parcels of land had earlier dragged Oluyemi Ojo who is also claiming ownership of the land before the Osun State Police Command earlier in 2024.

He added that Justice K.M. Akano of the Osun State High Court (Ede Division) had on June 24, 2024, granted full ownership of the land to Madam Oyefunke and Madam Jenrade, before Oluyemi’s new petition that led to the arrest of the six individuals on December 21, 2024.

The legal practitioner on behalf of the clients demanded that the Inspector General of Police calls his men to order pending the determination of suits against the Police instituted on January 7, 2025.

He added that Oluyemi who is the defendant in a pending suit is using the Police, through a fresh petition to harass members of the family.

The letter reads, “On the 21st day of December 2024, Alhaji Moronkeji Sikiru, Chief Kazeem Adebunmi, Mr Salawudeen Abdullah, a.k.a Orelope, Mr Ibrahim Mutiu, Mr Sanusi Tajudeen, and Mr Adegoke Taiwo all of Okinni in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State were randomly arrested at various locations by police officers whose identities were shown through their phone numbers: ESTHER 08036426496, and NUHU DAVIDS 07061848819.

“These named police officers claimed they came for the arrest from the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja. The aforementioned arrested persons paid through their noses for administrative bail.

“Before the bail was granted, on the basis of the criminal allegations from the police officers, the persons arrested made it clear that the issue of land subject of criminal allegation has been determined by Court of Competent Jurisdiction in Suit No: HED/32/2020: MADAM SARIYU OYEFUNKE & 1 OR VS PRINCE OLALEKAN OYEWOLE & 5 ORS. Judgment was delivered in the said suit by His Lordship, Honourable Justice K.M Akano on the 24th day of June 2024.

“In the said Judgment, MADAM SARIYU OYEFUNKE AND MADAM AWANATU JENRADE who were Claimants were declared to be entitled to portions of the four parcels of land, now being purportedly investigated by the police officers from Abuja.

“Again injunction was also granted restraining the Defendants, their servants, agents and or privies from trespassing unto the portions of the lands or in any way disturbing the Claimant’s peaceful possession and enjoyment of the lands.

“It is noteworthy, that OLUYEMI OJO who wrote the petition to the police Headquarters at Abuja and at whose instigation police officers Esther (08036426496) and Nuhu Davids (07061848819) came to arrest in Osun State is a Privy of the Defendants in Suit No.HED/32/2020 mentioned above.

“Sensing dangers associated with the use of naked power by the police officers mentioned above, all persons arrested in respect of land issue already decided by a Court of Competent Jurisdiction approached the Federal High Court, Osogbo to press for their fundamental Rights against the oppression of the police to wit:

“Obviously, the Nigerian Police under the able Leadership of the Inspector General of Police, know the state of the law when there exists a Judgment of Court that is not appealed against not to talk of its been set aside must be obeyed.

“The pressing question is whether the police officers Esther and Nuhu David are excluded from obeying the law. Another pertinent question is whether police officers Esther and Nuhu David are right to have treated the Fundamental Rights proceedings filed against them with utter disregard.

“It is therefore important; to save the image of the Nigeria Police, restrain the use of naked power, for the inspector General of Police to CURB THE EXCESSES AND IMPUNITY of the police officers mentioned herein,” Adeboyega stated.

