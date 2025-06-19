Osun Faces Teacher Shortage Crisis As CRG Urges Immediate Recruitment

Share

The Center for Responsive Governance (CRG) has raised the alarm over a deepening shortage of qualified teachers in Osun State public schools, urging the state government to fast-track the recruitment process it announced earlier in 2025.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Ayodeji Ologun, and made available to New Telegraph in Osogbo on Thursday, the group called on Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration to urgently recruit qualified teachers and issue appointment letters to candidates already shortlisted earlier this year.

“The Osun State Government should urgently recruit qualified teachers to address the existing shortage in public schools and improve the quality of education,” the statement read. “There is no doubt that the state is facing a significant shortage of qualified teachers across various subjects. This impacts the ability of schools to provide quality education and results in overcrowded classrooms and overburdened staff.”

CRG expressed concern over the government’s delay in implementing its February 2024 directive to recruit 5,000 teachers, warning that further inaction could severely disrupt the state’s education sector.

“This delay is a cause for concern. The government should expedite the process of finalizing appointments and ensure that all qualified candidates receive their letters promptly,” Ologun said.

The group stressed the need for transparency and fairness in the recruitment process to maintain public trust and recommended that the government consider increasing the number of teachers to be hired to meet rising demand in schools.

“Recruiting qualified teachers is essential for maintaining educational standards and ensuring that students receive the knowledge and skills they need to thrive,” the statement concluded.

The call comes amid mounting concerns from educators and parents over the capacity of Osun’s teaching workforce to cope with the growing student population across public schools.

