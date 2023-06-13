Osun FA Election: Fanawopo Unseats Mustapha To Emerge Chairman

… as Oyegunle Becomes VC

Chairman of the Boluwaduro Local Government Football Association, Sola Fanawopo on Tuesday defeated incumbent Chief Ishola Rasaq to emerge winner of the keenly contested Osun Football Association Chairmanship election.

Announcing the result after a little break due to an attempted disruption of the process by some thugs, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Tunji Apara said Fanawopo polled a total of 20 votes to defeat Mustapha who got 17 votes.

In the Vice Chairmanship position, Adio Suleiman Oyegunle recorded 23 votes to emerge the winner ahead of Adebayo Adesina who garnered 14 votes

Bankefa Olufemi won the Board Membership position to represent Obokun/Oriade in a rerun election where he polled 19 votes to defeat incumbent Adelowo Adewumi who recorded 17 votes after an initial tie.

Other board members who were returned unopposed include Sola Fayoyiwa, Adeogun Isiaka, Dauda Abimbola, Oyebayo Rawlings and Salami Tunde.

Earlier in his remark, Executive Member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) who represented the Chairman of Nigeria’s Football Governing Body, Otunba Dele Ajayi charged the association to focus more on grassroot soccer development with a view to fishing out more talents.

“Football is the number one game in Nigeria. It’s the responsibility of all of us to cooperate together and make it develop. I urge the incoming administration to work together and promote soccer from the grassroot.”

The new board members, now headed by the Igbajo-born Sports administrator will pilot affairs of the association for the next four years.