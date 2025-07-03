Osun: Experts Call For Spiritual Backbone In Academic Reforms

Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN), has reiterated that the integration of faith, knowledge and innovation is essential for higher education institutions seeking to contribute meaningfully to sustainable development.

He made this known while delivering the keynote address at the maiden conference of the Consortium of Islamic Faith-Based Universities in Kwara State and Southwest Nigeria, held at Fountain University, Osogbo, on July 2, 2025.

Egbewole, who was represented by Professor Lateef Onireti Ibraheem, Director of the Centre for International Education at Unilorin, said education must not only provide intellectual development but also guide students with moral and spiritual values rooted in faith traditions.

“Faith provides the vision, knowledge offers the foundation, and innovation drives the momentum. Together, they form a powerful framework for universities seeking to educate not just the mind, but the whole person — and by extension, build a more just and prosperous society”, he said.