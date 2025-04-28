Osun Executive Council Dismisses Defection Rumours

Share

Members of the Osun State Executive Council have unanimously pledged their unwavering support to Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dismissing as baseless the rumours of defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial election.

At a press conference held in Osogbo on Monday, the Commissioners and Special Advisers reaffirmed their loyalty to Governor Adeleke, describing the defection speculations as “a political fallacy taken to the extreme” and a “careless and unguarded insinuation” orchestrated by opposition elements.

Speaking on behalf of the Forum of Commissioners and Forum of Special Advisers, the Secretary of the Commissioners’ Forum, Dosu Babatunde, assured the people of Osun State of the cabinet’s steadfast commitment to the PDP and its leadership under Governor Adeleke and the state party chairman, Sunday Bisi.

“We use this opportunity to affirm and reaffirm our love and unshakable solidarity with Governor Adeleke and his administration. The insinuations of mass defection are mischievous fabrications being peddled by desperate opposition elements,” Babatunde said.

He stressed that the cabinet remains firmly united behind the governor’s vision for Osun State, stating, “No amount of political gerrymandering will sway our resolve or dismantle the house (PDP) we have collectively built.”

Babatunde further dismissed claims that Governor Adeleke himself was considering defection, describing the speculation as “a rumour from the pit of hell.”

“The governor is a committed PDP leader and will continue his developmental strides within the party. There are no plans, now or in the future, for him or members of the executive council to abandon the PDP,” he declared.

Those present at the press briefing included key members of the Osun Executive Council such as Abdul Ganiyu Ola-Oluwa, Commissioner for Rural Development; Kolapo Alimi, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment; Oluwole Jimi Bada, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Biyi Odunlade, Commissioner for Political Affairs and Intergovernmental Relations; Jola Akintola, Commissioner for Health; and Ibitoye Alabi, Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, among others.

The Special Advisers who participated included Olawale Rasheed, Special Adviser on Media to the Governor; Bamikole Omisore, Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals; and S.O. Ojo, Special Adviser on Security Matters.

By In their collective resolution, the Osun State Executive Council assured the public that their commitment to Governor Adeleke’s administration and the PDP remains resolute as they continue efforts to deliver good governance and development to the people of Osun State.

Share