Osun Exam Board Releases Timetable For 2025 Common Entrance

The Osun State Government, through the State Examinations Board, has released the official timetable for the 2025 Common Entrance Examination and the Continuous Learning Assessment.

In a statement issued by the Registrar of the Board, Mrs. Olubukola Akintola, the Common Entrance Examination is scheduled to hold on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The papers—Mathematics, Yoruba, English, and General Studies—will commence at 10:00 a.m.

The statement also noted that the Continuous Learning Assessment will take place from Wednesday, July 2, 2025, beginning with English Language and Yoruba papers. Mathematics and General Studies will follow on Thursday, July 3.

The Board urged all candidates, parents, and stakeholders in the education sector to adhere strictly to the timetable.

