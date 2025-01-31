Osun Ex-NASS APC Members Reaffirm Commitment To Party’s Unity, Progress

Share

As former members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the National Assembly, representing Osun State and members of the National Convention on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to the unity and progress of the party in the State under the leadership of Chief Bisi Akande and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital the former members also assured to align with the position of the party under the leadership of Sooko Tajudeen Lawal.

The statement reads, “We recognize the importance of unity in achieving our collective goals and advancing the interests of our various constituents and the Osun people in general. As such, we pledge to work together with our dear Party APC, putting aside our differences, to promote the welfare and well-being of the people of Osun State.

“We also acknowledge the significant progress made by our party in the state and reaffirm our commitment to supporting policies and programs that will deliver the dividends of democracy and greater benefit to our people.

“We note that pursuit of legitimate ambitions and contentions are necessary ingredients of party democracy and urge all members of our party to engage in healthy contestations with decorum and respect for party constitution, regulations, rules, convention and practices.

“We urge our supporters and the good people of Osun State to remain committed to the progressive ideals of our party and to continue working together towards a brighter future for Osun State.

“As we navigate the complexities of our party’s politics, I urge you all to remember the importance of unity and peace. Our shared goal is to strengthen our party, not to tear it apart.

“Let us not forget that our party’s success is built on the foundation of solidarity and collective effort. Infighting and power struggles only serve to weaken our position and create opportunities for our opponents.

“I implore you all and especially the gladiators to put aside personal interests and ambitions, and instead focus on what will solidify our party’s chances of success. Let us work together to build a stronger, more united APC.

“Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has led our party with dedication and commitment. Let us respect his leadership and allow him the right of first refusal.

“Let us channel our energies into constructive dialogue, robust policy debates, and grassroots engagement. By doing so, we will not only strengthen our party but also demonstrate our commitment to the people of Osun state.

“Let peace, unity, and party loyalty guide our actions. Together, we will achieve greatness.

