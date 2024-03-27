Osun: Ex-Convict Arrested With 1.550kg Of Cannabis Inside Engine Oil Gallons 

The Osun State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 65-year-old Man, Dauda Lamidi for having in his possession, 1.550kg of cannabis in Iwo.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the command, Odigie Charles, a copy made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

According to the statement, Lamidi was said to have hidden the exhibit inside two engine oil gallons.

The spokesperson noted that the suspect was an ex-convict who was convicted for the same offences in 2019 for three years.

The statement reads: “The command operatives, while carrying out a motorized patrol in iwo on Saturday 22nd March 2024, intercepted one Dauda Lamidi, 65 years of age with dried weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa.

“The suspect hid the exhibit which weighed 1.550kg inside-2-engine oil gallons. He is an ex-convict who was convicted for the same offence in 2019 for three years.”