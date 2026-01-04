Osun, Ekiti Guber Polls: Cleric Urges FG, INEC To Respect Sacredness Of Ballot

As Osun and Ekiti governorship elections approach, Rt. Rev. Isaac Oluyamo, Diocesan Bishop of Ijesa North, has urged federal authorities and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to respect the sanctity of the ballot and ensure that the people’s choice stands.

The Bishop made the call during the 2026 Thanksgiving Sermon at the Cathedral Church of St. Matthew, Ijebu-Jesa (Anglican Communion) on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

“Let the choice of the people stand,” Oluyamo said, appealing to INEC and security agencies to act professionally and without partisanship.

Turning to national security, the Bishop highlighted the urgent need to address kidnappings, banditry, and highway insecurity. While acknowledging efforts by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, he emphasized that “half-measures are no longer enough” and called for swift, decisive action to protect lives, farms, and communities.

Raising the spiritual dimension, Oluyamo prayed for the youth to seek Christ, the clergy to receive the Holy Spirit afresh, and for Nigeria to move from fear and insecurity to peace and prosperity.

He concluded: “Your journey in 2026 shall please the Lord! You shall not stagger! You shall end this year with testimonies that silence the devourer! As the Lord lives, Nigeria shall move from the drought into the garden of plenty.”

The service ended with intercessions for the Diocese, Osun State, and the nation.