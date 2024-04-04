Osun Distributes Medical Equipment To Govt Hospitals

As part of measures to ensure that healthcare providers deliver quality health services in the state, Osun State Health Insurance Agency (OSHIA) yesterday distributed medical machines and other equipment to government healthcare providers. Speaking at the event which was held in Osogbo, OSHIA Executive Secretary, Dr Razaq Akindele, said the distribution of the equipment is aimed at assisting government hospitals in providing the best service to the agency’s enrollees.

Akindele said: “We shall be presenting all these materials to various government hospitals to assist you in your operations in giving the best to our enrollees and all patients that come to the hospital and I promise that very soon we’ll be extending the same gesture to our private sectors.” Meanwhile, Commissioner for Health in the state, Jola Akintola, in his goodwill message, urged all benefiting hospitals to judiciously utilise the equipment in providing excellent service delivery.

According to him, “It is important to also note that the distribution of these quality improvement materials signifies our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare excellence, as these materials have been meticulously curated to equip our healthcare providers with the tools and resources necessary to deliver high-quality care to every enrollee/patient they serve.

“These qualities are the foundation upon which we build a healthier and more resilient society.” “Consequent upon the foregoing, therefore, we encourage all benefiting facilities to reciprocate this kind gesture of the agency by ensuring that these materials translate into qualitative service delivery to residents of the state.”