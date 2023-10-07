Osun Deputy Gov Denies Alleged Sponsoring Of Thugs To Attack Protesting OAU Students

Osun State Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi has refuted a report alleging him of sponsoring political thugs to attack protesting students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife while demonstrating against the hike in tuition fees.

Adewusi described the report credited to the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), as friction called for its total discountenance.

Recall that an Osun-based online had in a report credited to the leadership of NANS accused the deputy Governor of sponsoring political thugs to unleash terror on some students during a peaceful protest staged to demand the reduction in their school fees.

Debunking the allegations, the Osun state number two citizen, in a statement signed by his press secretary, Goke Awoyemi said hooliganism has never been part of him since he ventured into politics.

“The attention of the office of the Deputy Governor, Osun state, His Excellency, Prince Kola Adewusi has been drawn to an online report credited to the National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS), published by the online, insinuating that Prince Kola Adewusi attacked protesting students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, who were protesting the hike in their tuition fee, by sending political thugs to attack them on Tuesday evening.

“I wish to state unequivocally that thuggery and hooliganism have never been associated with Prince Kola Adewusi, Osun state Deputy Governor, before, during and after his rise to political stardom, against his political opponents, not to talk of innocent students who were exercising their fundamental human rights as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The story is a carefully prepared diet of fiction, put together by fifth columnists with the aim of causing unrest in Osun state and propagated by those who are envious of the cordial relationship that exists between the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi and his peace-loving principal Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, who is by the grace of God the executive governor of Osun state.

“The story should be discountenanced with.”