The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance (CCSOGG) has warned former Osun State Governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola for allegedly orchestrating a plan to lead hoodlums and compromised security agents in a forceful takeover of Local Government Area Secretariats across the state.

In a press statement released by Olalekan Johnson, CCSOGG expressed deep concerns over reports that Oyetola intends to disrupt the peace and stability enjoyed by residents of the State under the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The organization claims that Oyetola’s actions are purportedly justified by a non-existent ruling from the Court of Appeal that allegedly reinstated former Local Government Chairmen from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This brazen plan to use non-state actors to unleash violence and intimidate law-abiding citizens is not only illegal but also a deliberate attempt to destabilize the state for selfish political gains,” the statement read. CCSOGG emphasized that such actions are particularly alarming given Oyetola’s influential role within the current federal administration, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The coalition condemned what they described as a calculated effort to instigate civil unrest, warning that any attempts to disrupt the peace will be met with lawful resistance. “The people of Osun have enjoyed relative peace, and any attempt to disrupt this will not go unanswered,” they asserted.

Moreover, CCSOGG criticized the silence of security agencies in the state in light of Oyetola’s alleged threats of violence. They placed these agencies on notice, stating that any consequent loss of life or property due to Oyetola’s purported actions would be attributed to their negligence.

In a decisive stance, CCSOGG vowed to escalate the matter to local and international legal bodies, including the International Criminal Court (ICC), should any harm come to innocent citizens as a result of the alleged invasion plan.

The coalition called on the people of Osun State to remain vigilant against unlawful aggression and urged Governor Adeleke to take immediate action against individuals or groups seeking to undermine the state’s stability.

As the tension rises, the CCSOGG remains committed to upholding good governance, democracy, and the fundamental rights of the citizens, reiterating that any act of lawlessness will meet with appropriate legal and civic responses.

