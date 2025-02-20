Osun Crisis Deepens As APC Takes Over LG Secretariats

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday took control of 26 local government areas in Osun State to enforce the purported Court of Appeal judgment reinstating sacked chairmen and councillors.

Violent clashes erupted in parts of the state on Monday as thugs linked to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the main opposition APC battled over the control the local governments.

At least six people, including the reinstated Irewole Local Government Area Chairman Remi Abass, lost their lives during the gunfights.

As of the time of filling this report, Osogbo, Ede South, Ede North and Irewole local government areas were in control of the PDP. Spokesman for the party Kola Olabisi said: “As of 2 pm today, we have taken over 26 councils.

“Our chairmen have issued a warning to local government workers to resume duties.” Osun APC Secretary Kamorudeen Alao confirmed that his party had taken over all the council secretariats.

