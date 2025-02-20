Osun Crisis: Adeleke Meets British Diplomat, Says Court Orders Nonexistent

Share

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke yesterday accused the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun of executing and imposing illegality on local governments in the state. He made the allegation when he met with the British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter.

Adeleke said: “It is unfortunate and a disservice to democracy that the IGP is colluding with the APC to enforce a non-existing court order. This is a serious threat to democracy in Nigeria.”

He expressed his readiness for peace and a free and fair local government election on Saturday. He said: “We face an existential threat to our democratic life from those who should protect democracy.

“We have made the best of efforts to guarantee peace on the unfolding local government question. “I directed members of the political class to stay away.

“But the opposition supported by the police went ahead to break into the local government secretariats. “Security men openly supported them to enforce illegality. Nonetheless, our local government election is holding on Saturday.

“Our people are ready for the election. “We will not allow democracy to be destroyed. “We call on the diplo – matic community to take judicious note of the rape of democracy ongoing in Osun State.

“We particularly call attention to the negative role of security agents in the crisis. “All stakeholders must abide by rule of law in a democracy. There is no room for self-help.”

The governor said his government had made great advancements in the various sectors. He said: “We have reduced infra deficit by 40 per cent, cut down state debt by 40 per cent, attended to workers’ welfare and enrolled pensioners health insurance scheme.” Baxter stressed the importance of democratic processes and the rule of law.

