Osun CP Resolves Land Dispute Between Two Communities

Osun State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, has waded into the protracted land dispute between Iwaro and Asipa communities in Ife North Local Government Area of the State.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Iwaro and Asipa communities had been at each other’s throats over a land dispute for many years.

However, the police waded in and resolved the long-standing fracas amicably.

Addressing community leaders and other stakeholders at a visit to the affected areas recently, CP Gotan urged both sides to embrace peace and warned of strict action against any resort to violence.

The police boss told monarchs of the communities during the peace mission that, “Peace is volume; without peace, we will not have any development.”

“As policemen and all conventional security, this can’t be done by us alone; we need the help of you, traditional rulers. We have to let down our ego. I am here to hear from the two of you and take it to the government. I don’t want any problem.”

The monarch of Iwaro Land, Oba Emmanuel Ayoola, raised an urgent alarm over rising violence linked to the long-running conflict.

Ayoola told Gotan when he visited Iwaro Land, “Save my soul. The purpose of this meeting is about the security threat of the Asipa people on Iwaro Land.”

He recalled that the crisis began in 2016/2017 over “a controversial white paper which has been challenged in court.”

“The other community came here, started riots, destroyed the palace, burnt down places, used cutlasses on my people, destroyed farms and stole belongings,” he explained.

The traditional ruler lamented the killing of one of his subjects just nine days before his coronation. “They told me to my face they would assassinate me,” he said.

“We want justice for the two men who were killed on our land. We will not be happy if they bury this issue under the carpet,” he added.

On his part, the Asipa monarch, Oba Oyekanmi Alasipa, appealed for calm, insisting that his town stands for peace.

“We want peace, as you can see our slogan at the gate says ‘Land of Peace,’” he informed the CP.

He explained that previous meetings among area monarchs identified “rumour-mongering and fake news” as the root cause of tension.

“We resolved that whenever we have any issue, he should call me, and I should also call him. “We, the three towns — Ilaro, Ipetu Modu, and Asipa — should work together as one to settle conflicts.”

Alasipa stressed that crime has no place in Asipa. “There is no society without bad boys,” he said, “but we can always fish them out if we work together as a team. We are people of peace, and we will never allow criminals to thrive.”

Reiterating his position, CP Gotan made it clear that anyone who disregards his directive will face the full weight of the law.

He declared, “I will pounce on whoever commits riot again. If you have any case, take it to the Ooni or the court. How many lives are we left with? What legacy do we want to leave for our children — hatred, conflict, killing each other, burning homes? This must stop!”