Osun Court Sentences Islamic Cleric To Death By Hanging

Share

An Osun State High Court sitting in Iwo, has sentenced an Islamic cleric, Kabiru Ibrahim, to death by hanging for the murder of one Adeleke Lukman, in what the court described as a ritual killing disguised as spiritual consultation.

Presiding over the case, Justice Lateef Adegoke found the defendant guilty of charges bordering on conspiracy, murder, and stealing, contrary to Sections 324, 319(1), and 390 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 34, Laws of Osun State.

According to the prosecution team, led by Abiodun Badiora from the Ministry of Justice, along with Ajibola Slade and Omotayo Babalola—the convict was a known spiritualist whom the deceased had regularly consulted for guidance.

The court heard that the victim, Adeleke Lukman, had approached Kabiru Ibrahim for spiritual assistance in preparation for a land purchase.

The cleric allegedly asked Lukman to bring the money intended for the transaction so it could be “prayed upon overnight.” That was the last time Lukman was seen alive.

As the search for Lukman began, a community member informed his family that he had been seen entering the cleric’s residence. When confronted, Kabiru initially denied recent contact with the deceased. However, the witness contradicted his claim, saying he had personally taken Lukman to Kabiru’s home a day before the disappearance.

The case was reported to the police, and during interrogation, the cleric confessed to the Divisional Police Officer that he killed the victim.

He subsequently led investigators to the Ilesa/Akure Expressway, where Lukman’s decomposing remains were found stuffed in a sack.

The body was mutilated, with one palm missing. Photographs of the crime scene were tendered as evidence in court.

The prosecution called six witnesses and presented several exhibits, including Kabiru’s extrajudicial confession.

It was also established that the convict had stolen ₦300,000 from the deceased on August 24, 2016.

The defense counsel, Chidera Eze, did not file a response to the prosecution’s final written address.

In his judgment, Justice Adegoke convicted Kabiru Ibrahim of murder and stealing.

He sentenced him to seven years imprisonment for stealing and imposed the death penalty by hanging for the murder.

Share