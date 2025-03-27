Osun: Court Remands Bus Driver Who Allegedly Killed UNIOSUN Students, Others

Share

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State, has ordered the remand of a luxurious bus driver, Ibrahim Muntari, over his alleged involvement in the tragic accident that claimed the lives of five students of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN) and others in Ikire.

The incident involving the luxurious bus belonging to Silver Luxury Travels and Freight and a commercial bus with reg number OYO GHD 499 XA, occurred on March 23, 2025, in Ikire, Osun State, resulting in the death of six people.

The victims were identified as Olagbemide Olaoluwadotun, Funmilola Mary Olawuyi, Ogundare Oluwapelumi Rhoda, Ogundare Ayomide, Farooq Suleiman and others whose names and addresses are yet unknown.

Muntari, 35, was charged with eight counts, including driving in a manner dangerous to the public, causing death by reckless driving, and violating traffic rules.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all charges. While speaking, the police prosecutor, ASP Akintunde Jacob, told the court that Muntari drove the bus with registration number LAGOS EPE 796 VH on the public highway in a manner that was dangerous to the public, causing the death of six people and injuring four others.

Defence counsel, Shaibu Gomina, applied for his bail, which was denied by the court. In his ruling, the presiding magistrate, Dr. Olusegun Ayilara, adjourned the case till June 2, 2025 and ordered that Muntari be remanded in custody.

It was further gathered that the case may be referred to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) judging by the magnitude of the case and legal procedure

