Osun: Court Directs Police To Ensure Cleric, Son’s Appearance Over Alleged Libel

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo on Tuesday directed a prosecution counsel, Mr. J.O. Oyetunji, to ensure the appearance of a popular Islamic cleric, Jamiu Adegunwa, and his son, Isa Adegunwa, in court over alleged libelous statements.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Adefunmilola Demi-Ajayi, gave the directive following the defendants’ failure to appear in court to answer the charge against them.

Justice Demi-Ajayi told the prosecution to deploy all lawful means to ensure the arrest of the defendants and their appearance before the court to face trial.

Earlier, Oyetunji informed the court that the defendants were absent in Suit No. FHC/OS/86C/2025, bordering on alleged libel against one Mr. Yusuf Adepoju.

The prosecutor said the defendants, who were not represented by any legal counsel, had been duly informed of their arraignment date but failed to honour the court’s summons.

He added that the defendants would be declared wanted should they fail to appear for their trial.

Oyetunji said the alleged offence contravenes sections 24(1)(a)(b) and 24(2)(a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

The defendants are facing a one-count charge of making libelous statements that allegedly caused injury, insult, and damage to the dignity and reputation of the complainant, Yusuf Adepoju.

The case was adjourned until April 21 for hearing.