Osun: Constituents Welcome Speaker Amid Fanfare, Dismiss Recall Claims

Voters across communities in Odo Otin Local Government Area of Osun State have pledged support for the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Adewale Egbedun, saying there was no plan to recall him.

The constituents of Odo Otin State Constituency made this known when they received the Speaker back to the area from an oversea trip.

They had received the Speaker, accompanied by some of his aides in Okuku and led him to the palace of Olokuku, Oba Abioye Oyebode, who commended Egbedun’s quality representation at the House of Assembly.

The large crowd later led Egbedun back to Asi, when he was ushered in with a funfair in show of support.

Speaking on behalf of the constituents, Asi Community Youth Leader, Samuel Olawoyin, said the rift between the Speaker and Alasi of Asi had been resolved.

Olawoyin further explained that the large number of residents that received the Speaker in Okuku before moving to Asi to hold a mini rally in his honour was to show to the rest of the state that the misunderstanding between him and the Alasi had been resolved.

Dismissing claims in some quarters that Egbedun would be recalled, Olawoyin said: “We are here to welcome our leader back from his trip.

“As our leader (Egbedun) rightly said, there is no crisis again in the town.

“The youth, elders, and the chiefs are working together now. So, we are happy today.

“Those talking recall are not known to us in Odo Otin. All of us across communities on this LGA are pledging support for him.

“We are the voters here and we believe in the representation that Prince Egbedun is offering at the State House of Assembly on our behalf.”

He said, “The chiefs are here courtesy of our royal father, Alasi of Asi, and they are here to show that the disagreement has been resolved.

“We are now living in harmony.”

Addressing the crowd that received him in Asi, Egbedun, who called for peace, commended the residents for their support, urging them to keep working hard for the success of Ademola Adeleke administration.

“I am not fighting anybody and I am using this opportunity to beg the people of Asi not to protest or fight anyone.

“I appreciate the chiefs that are here today,” Egbedun added in Yoruba language.