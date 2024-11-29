Osun Community Urges Adeleke, Ooni To Intervene In Obaship Crisis

Share

…Allege manipulation of ‘illiterate’ kingmakers

In a bid to ensure peace and security of lives and property within the state, some residents of the Moro community in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State, have appealed to the state government to intervene in the looming crisis over the selection process to enthrone the new Monarch of the town.

The residents who also sought the quick intervention of Governor Ademola Adeleke and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi alleged that the Kingmakers were manipulated owing to the level of their education.

The 16 traditional chiefs of the community which made up Olumoro-in-Council led a protest alongside residents at the front of the palace over the alleged manipulation of the selection process held on October 30th 2024 in the LG secretariat.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions, the protesters warned that if the government adopted the selection process reeked of manipulation because of the illiteracy of kingmakers it might result in war and communal clash within the Moro community.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the Head of Chiefs, Oosa of Moro, Festus Abidoye said, “A so-called coordinator manipulated the rights of the three kingmakers due to their incapability to read and write. They were made to vote against their wish.

“Over 98% of Moro people are against the selection of 30th of October 2024 at Ife-North West LCDA Edunabon that was marred by manipulation, because one of the kingmakers doctored the selection interest of the other illiterate kingmakers who were also advanced in age.”

Also, the Loogun of Moro, Chief Olalekan Obisakin warned that “if the government go ahead in using the manipulated process to appoint the king, it might result in communal war. Moro town is thickly populated by students of higher institutions which makes the town to be fragile to toy with kingship issues.

“We urge Governor Ademola Adeleke, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi to remove their consent and call for another selection.”

