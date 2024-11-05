Osun Community Seeks Adeleke’s Assistance Over Dilapidated Hospital

Share

Indigenes of Ilobu community, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State have called on the state government to intervene in the dilapidated health center in the area.

The indigenes lamented the bad state of the hospital serving several communities in the area.

The hospital, Konda Comprehensive Health Center, serves as a secondary referral center for Ilobu, Erin-Osun, and Alapupu.

The hospital, according to the residents currently has three nurses, adding that the rodent-invested hospital had no doctor due to its unhealthy environment.

Speaking with newsmen as part of the activities for the 2024 Ilobu Day celebration, the National President, Ilobu-Asake Development Union, Pastor Olufemi Salako, said the state of the facility has made access to healthcare delivery difficult for the teeming populace in the council area.

He said, “We again appeal to the Osun State government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke to rescue the completely dilapidated Konda Comprehensive Health Center.

“This facility is the only secondary health centre serving thousands of residents of Ilobu, Erin, Alapupu and other adjourning communities.

“The non-functionality of the facility has compounded the health challenge of our people. The one modern facility is in the worst state as we speak.

“Apart from being in a very bad shape, the only Medical doctor was withdrawn without replacement almost a year ago.

“Last year, we clamored for the reconstruction of the washed away Ilobu Grammar School Bridge, the impact of which is not only threatening to increase the number of out-of-school children in Ilobu but also becoming worse on a daily basis.

“It is sad to inform the world that despite our appeals to both the State and federal governments and the traumatic and harrowing experience faced by over 2,000 students of three schools connected to the bridge, no respite has come to fore.

“We appeal again for an urgent attention for the reconstruction of this bridge in order to avoid the accident and loss of life waiting to happen on the bridge”.

Meanwhile, IDU National President Pastor Olufemi Salako said that as part of the activities to celebrate the year 2024 Ilobu day, the union in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation Ilobu Platinum Lions Club International organized free medical outreach with over 550 residents benefited.

Salako said that the union provided free eye checkups just as it distributed medicated glasses to those in need.

He said the week-long event is organized to honor the cultural heritage and progress of the ancient Ilobu community just as he emphasized the significance of the annual event as a time for Ilobu’s sons and daughters to honor their forefathers and contribute to the town’s growth.

He said: “The year’s celebration started with a giving back medical outreach in partnership with the Ilobu Platinum Lions Club International, a non-governmental organization.

“This year again, no fewer than 550 persons benefitted from the health programme, with medicated eye glasses distributed freely to all in need.

“On Wednesday 6th November, Ilobu-Asake culture and indigenous talents shall be on display again at the Palace of Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Asiru Olatoye Olaniyan and Final of the 2024 Ilobu Day football match will follow on Thursday at the Playing Field of St Paul’s Grammar School.

“We shall be having a special Jumat prayer and later in the day our annual Eko Night on Friday the 8th of November.

“The grand finale of this year’s celebration will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at the playing field of St. Paul’s Grammar School, Ilobu.

“Among invited dignitaries is Governor Ademola Jackson Adeleke, who will be leading a galaxy of dignitaries to our peaceful community.

“Illustrious sons of Ilobu, like Rt Hon. Lasun Yusuf, Former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives; Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff; the Asiwaju of Ilobu land, Alhaji Azeez Kolade; Chief Raheem Maruf and Alhaja Suliyat Olaiya will be leading the fund raising of N200M for developmental projects in our community.

A Sunday thanksgiving Service on 10th November at the St Michael’s Anglican Church will wrap up this year’s celebration. As we know, Ilobu-Asake is full of the innovations and we do exemplified that in the planning of Ilobu Day.

The planning committee has added special celebration of six Compounds yearly. The inaugural nominees are Alayan, Ododo, Olobu, Oluawo, Oyadele and Woru compounds.

