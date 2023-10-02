Osun Community Rejoices As Electricity Arrives After 91 Years

The residents of Araromi-Okeodo, a community located in Ife-South Local Government Area of Osun State have expressed their joy and celebrated enthusiastically as they received an electricity supply for the first time in 91 years.

During the celebration, the rural community’s residents described the feat over the weekend as the ‘miracle of the century’.

New Telegraph has learned that an energy company, in collaboration with the World Bank and the Federal Government’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA), financed the multi-million naira project to provide electricity to the community.

The Monarch of Araromi-Okeodo, Oba Abbas Akanbi, who holds the title of the Alara of the town, led his chiefs and community members to the off-grid location where the 50-kilowatt electricity project was inaugurated.

Oba Abbas Akanbi, during an interview with journalists, expressed his disbelief that there would be an electricity supply in his lifetime and indicated his surprise and gratitude at the achievement of electricity in his community.

He promised that the community would ensure the sustainability of the plant and protect it adequately as a means of showing gratitude.

He said, “We have heard several stories about the power supply to the community which never materialise and even when we were told of this solar power plant, we thought it is another fake promise, but today, I am the most fulfilled person worldwide.

“We, as a community, will ensure the sustainability of the plant and protect it adequately as a means of showing our gratitude. We are sure that the community will witness more growth and development.”

Noting that the Managing Director of the company responsible for the project, Engr Olalekan Adeleke, mentioned that the off-grid power plant is intended to provide electricity to more than 700 households in the community.

Engr Olalekan Adeleke also noted that the mini-grid power plant would ensure a continuous and uninterrupted 24-hour power supply to the community while offering access to reliable water supply at no cost.

Adeyemi Festus, the Osun State Commissioner for Energy, revealed that the state is partnering with private investors to construct additional power plants aimed at attracting investments. He also assured that Governor Adeleke’s administration would provide adequate security measures to safeguard the power plant and its operations.