Osun Community Decries Epileptic Power Supply, Calls For Adeleke’s Intervention

Share

Many business owners and residents of Kajola, Ede, Osun State, have decried the epileptic power supply being experienced in the area.

The residents said the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) was not living up to expectations and urged it to improve its services.

The Chairman of the Kajola Community Landlords’ Association (KCLA), Pastor Daniel Agbolade, while fielding questions from journalists decried the poor power supply to their business premises and homes.

According to him, the power supply has declined compared to how it has been in the past.

Agbolade who doubles as founder of the Christ Apostolic Church, Mountain of Praise and Mercy, Ori-Oke Annu, Kajola, and Pastor Daniel Agbolade, urged the IBEDC to find lasting solutions to erratic power supply to the territory.

While calling on the governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on the need to urgently intervene and address other issues affecting the people of the area, the Kajola Community Landlords’ Association Chairman, lauded the Governor for his commitment to ensuring that dividends of democracy get to all nooks and crannies of the state.

Pastor Agbolade, who expressed gratitude to God for the lives of all members of the community noted that there has been steady development in the community.

Speaking on the renovated PHC, Pastor Agbolade said “We thank God for the renovation of this primary health centre because it has been there before.

He also sought government intervention with tarring of street roads within the community, just even as they seek government support to provide solutions to epilepsy power supply in the country

The Baale of Kajola, Chief Yunusa Kabiru assured that he will continue to play his role by engaging state government, cooperating organizations and industries in ensuring that all social amenities entitled to the Kajola community get to them.

He applauded Governor Adeleke for what he has done to better the lives of residents of Kajola just as he pleaded for more infrastructural projects.

Share

Please follow and like us: