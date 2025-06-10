Osun Communities Protest Deplorable Roads, Demand Adeleke’s Intervention

Share

About 25 communities in the Ikelebe area of the Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State yesterday protested against the bad roads in their communities.

The protesters from Oluomo Bus Stop area, Aratumi, Akogun, Oketeigbale, Alagbede Aratumi, Atman, all in the Kelebe area, Osogbo, carried placards with inscriptions such as “Osun State Government Please the road is our priority”, Oluomo junction road to Atman is no longer passable”, “We reject neglect” , and Our road is important to us”, “The deplorable road servers 25 communities”, among others.

The called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to come to their rescue. Addressing journalists, a community leader, Olusegun Kehinde, said for the past 15 years,.they had relied on selfhelp to maintain the roads.

Kehinde said they had written several letters had been written to the state government describing the worsening condition of the access road as a “threat to livelihoods” and a sign of government neglect.

