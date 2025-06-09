Osun Communities Protest Deplorable Roads, Call For Adeleke’s Intervention

Share

About 25 communities in Ikelebe area, Olorunda Local Government area of Osun State, Monday, protested over bad roads in their various localities.

The communities included, Oluomo Bus Stop area, Aratumi, Akogun, Oketeigbale, Alagbede Aratumi, Atman, all in Kelebe area , Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “Osun State Government Please the road is our priority”, Oluomo junction road to Atman is no longer passable”, “We reject neglect” , Our road is important to us”, “The deplorable road servers 25 communities”, among others, calling on the State Governor, calling on the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, to come to their rescue.

Addressing journalists, a community leader, Olusegun Kehinde, said for the past fifteen years,.the residents had relied on self-help by contributing funds to maintain the roads without any help from the state government.

He said the residents were aware of Governor Adeleke’s infrastructural development, especially roads, across the state, stressed that if the road which according to him links about 25 communities together are fixed, it would make life bearable for the residents of the affected communities.

Kehinde who said several letters have been written to the state government describing the worsening condition of the access road

as a “threat to livelihoods” and a sign of government neglect.

“We regret the neglect on this road. It’s our only access point, and it’s important to us,” said Taiwo Lukman Bibitayo, one of the protesting residents. “This road is not just for Olumo — it serves at least 12 different communities in this axis. Yet, it’s been abandoned for years.”

Bibitayo said the road had deteriorated to the point that the vehicles could no longer navigate it, especially during the rainy season.

“The rains make it worse. People now take long detours or abandon their vehicles completely. Businesses are suffering, pregnant women can’t get to clinics easily, and schoolchildren miss classes due to transportation issues,” the resident lamented.

The protesters appealed directly to Governor Ademola Adeleke, urging him to treat the road as an urgent infrastructural need.

“This is not politics. We are not asking for too much. Fixing this road will improve our daily lives. The state government must not wait until a tragedy happens before taking action,” Bibitayo added.

The residents, however, vowed to continue pressing for attention until the government intervenes.

