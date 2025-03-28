Osun Communities’ Crisis: Ilobu Appeals For Tinubu’a Intervention

Share

Against violent attacks rocking three communities in Osun State – Ilobu in Irepodun Local Government Area, and Ifon-Osun and ErinOsun in Orolu Local Government Area, Ilobu community has cried out to President Bola Tinubu to intervene by putting final stop to an unending siege, pogrom and annihilation of the people.

Ilobu monarch, the Olobu oland, Oba Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan II, and the Ilobu Asake Development Union (IADU), in a separate SOS to President Tinubu, to among other appeal, direct the heads of the security agencies to overhaul the security architecture of Osun State and replace them with competent, proactive and unbiased officers to head the critical Commands of the state.

Following the protracted violent attacks occurring for the eighth time in the last 18 months, the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke recently imposed curfew in the communities and directed the warring factions to sheath their swords.

But, the Ilobu community has wondered why Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration could not resolve the same crisis that has happened under his administration eight times without any meaningful action, insisting that the state government seemed to have been compromised.

“If not, how could the same crisis be happening for the 8th time in just 18 months under Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration without any meaningful action?; the union said.”

