Osun Communities Beg Adeleke Over Disconnection Of Towns’ Power Supplies

The people of Ifon-Osun, Ilobu and Erin-Osun in Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas of Osun State on Sunday called on the state governor, Ademola Adeleke to prevail on the Regional Head of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Mr Oluwatoyin Akinyosoye to act promptly on the restoration of the disconnections of power supplies in their communities.

They alleged that the disconnection has sabotaged both the economic and social development of their communities.

The communities made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo by Jare Tiamiyu, Deputy Publicity Secretary, Ilobu-Asake Development Union, Surveyor Femi Olayanju, Assistant National Secretary, Ifon-Orolu Progressive Union and Mr. Maruf Babatunde Saka – PRO, Erin-Osun Progressive Union (EPU).

According to them, ” this call became necessary as Akinyosoye-led Osun region has for over a week disconnected power supply to our communities, thereby subjecting hundreds of thousands who desire power supply for their daily businesses to hardship. ”

“One would think a reasonable head of an institution like IBEDC will join the government’s effort towards restoration of peace in Ilobu and Ifon-Osun, but the opposite is the case.”

“The most surprising aspect of the satanic act of Akinyosoye is the intentional provocation that he is hellbent on not restoring power in our communities until our residents start paying. We ask, paying for what we did not use. Or what exactly is the payment for? This morning is definitely an attempt to provoke us people and we thereby condemn it in its entirety. ”

“Several thousands of our people are on prepaid meters and they have been added to the list of those facing hardship, despite fulfilling their obligations. ”

“We call on Governor Adeleke to use his good office to stop this satanic act. This act is a variance with his government’s determination to bring succour and lasting peace and progress to our areas”, they stressed.