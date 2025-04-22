Osun Communal Crisis: Monarchs Meet For Peaceful Resolution

Share

As the Osun State Government peace committee intensifies efforts to resolve the recurring communal clashes between the neighbouring communities of Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin-Osun over land disputes, monarchs from the affected towns have met with the panel to find a lasting solution to the violence.

The three communities, located in Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas of the State, have been at loggerheads over a boundary dispute, leading to repeated crises often accompanied by loss of lives and destruction of property.

Governor Ademola Adeleke has, over the past two years, declared curfews in the towns on eight occasions in an attempt to curb the violence, but the interventions have not yielded the desired results.

However, in a renewed move for peace, the expanded peace committee set up by the Adeleke-led administration chaired by the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, and co-chaired by renowned human rights activist, Waheed Lawal, along with four other traditional rulers met with the affected monarchs in the state capital on Thursday.

The Olufon of Ifon, Oba Peter Akinyooye; the Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olaniyan; and the Elerin of Erin-Osun, Oba Yusuf Omoloye, were physically present at the meeting for the first time since the committee’s inception and pledged to cooperate with the government.

It was gathered that the three monarchs, who had previously received warnings from the state government, committed themselves to a peaceful resolution of the boundary dispute.

Sources at the meeting revealed that although some grey areas are yet to be fully addressed, the panel secured a significant commitment from the traditional rulers, who expressed readiness for a “give and take” approach in the interest of lasting peace.

Speaking to reporters, the committee’s co-chairman, Waheed Lawal, disclosed that the panel has listened to the grievances of indigenes from all three towns and also visited the buffer zones at the heart of the dispute.

According to him, “The committee is not just sitting and listening to grievances. We have visited the disputed areas and received written submissions from the towns, which were adopted by their representatives.

“We have also met with the traditional rulers from the communities. However, the full details of our meeting will be made public during the submission of our report to the government, which will happen very soon. We are hopeful that this step will lead to a lasting solution to the persistent crisis in the area.”

