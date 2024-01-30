Osun Communal Clash: Police Arrest Two Suspects

The Osun State Police Command has detained two persons in connection with the renewed communal clash between the Ifon-Osun and Ilobu communities of the State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Bzigu Dali Kwazhi on Tuesday confirmed the arrest in a statement signed by the police command spokeswoman, Yemisi Opalola.

The command, while appealing for calm in the aftermath of the incident that disrupted peace in the impacted community on Monday, January 29, 2024, stated that preventive measures have been implemented to restore peace and prevent further breakdowns in law and order.

The statement reads in part: “Unfortunately, two persons lost their lives in the incident, and their corpses have been deposited in the mortuary at UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital.

“Meanwhile one Mojeed Oyewumi Alani and one other were arrested with weapons and criminal charms by police operatives for their role in the communal clash and have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.”