Osun Communal Clash: Oyetola Calls For Peace

Former Osun State Governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has urged all parties involved in the Ifon-Osun and Ilobu crisis In Osun State to halt the violence and embrace peace.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Ifon-Osun and Ilobu, neighbouring communities in Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas of Osun State, witnessed renewed hostilities on Friday.

In a statement released by his media office, Oyetola emphasized the urgent need for both communities to end the avoidable crisis, which has resulted in loss of lives, destruction of property, injuries, and the displacement of families.

“This unfortunate situation is not only heartbreaking but also undermines the peace and development we have all worked hard to sustain in Osun State.

“I strongly urge all parties involved to lay down their arms and embrace dialogue as the only path to resolving any grievances,” he said.

Expressing deep concern over the renewed violence, the former Governor commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and sympathized with individuals who suffered property losses.

Oyetola recalled that previous crises were often de-escalated through traditional rulers and questioned why the current conflict had been allowed to escalate to this level.

“Peace is fundamental to human existence. It is always better to come to the roundtable for dialogue and negotiation rather than resort to violence in any circumstance.

“The two communities must put an end to this conflict permanently, set aside their differences, and continue to live together as brothers and sisters.

“They should maximize the benefits of their unity and embrace the opportunities in their diversity, regardless of borders and boundaries.

“From my experience in life, I have realized that nothing good comes from communal clashes. Everyone must make concerted efforts to prevent conflicts of any nature.

“No matter the issue at stake, it is not worth the life of any Osun citizen. I, therefore, appeal to our people to allow peace to reign immediately.

“As was done in the past, I call on traditional rulers, community leaders, and other stakeholders to intervene decisively and foster reconciliation to prevent further bloodshed and destruction.

“The people of Ifon-Osun and Ilobu have lived as neighbours for generations, and it is imperative that we uphold the spirit of brotherhood, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence.

“If genuinely embraced, dialogue and negotiation are more profitable and rewarding.

“To security operatives, you must ensure you live above board, restore permanent peace, and ensure justice in the affected areas,” Oyetola stated.

